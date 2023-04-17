Left Menu

Man arrested for murdering girl in Hyderabad

"On further interrogation, the accused confessed that the deceased was his niece and he fell in love with her. However, for the past four months, the deceased was avoiding him and was maintaining friendships with others, due to which he bore grudges against her and murdered her", said the release.

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 22:59 IST
Man arrested for murdering girl in Hyderabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person has been arrested for allegedly killing a 16-year-old girl, said an official release of DCP, Shamshabad zone, Cyberabad. According to the release of DCP, Cyberabad, the accused has been identified as Vishnu and the deceased as Kumari Konnuru Bharathi.

Detailing the incident, the release said, "On April 11, the deceased went missing from Madhura Nagar, Shamshabad and later her body was found on April 14 in open land near Madhura Nagar, Shamshabad in putrified condition." After receiving the information, the police started their investigation.

"Based on technical data, CCTV footage, and witnesses found during the investigation, accused Vishnu was apprehended from his village Palem of Wanaparthy District," said the release. The release mentioned that on further interrogation, the accused confessed his crime.

"On further interrogation, the accused confessed that the deceased was his niece and he fell in love with her. However, for the past four months, the deceased was avoiding him and was maintaining friendships with others, due to which he bore grudges against her and murdered her", said the release. The accused informed that on April 11, he called the deceased in an open land near Madhura Nagar and sexually assaulted her. Later he allegedly killed her by hitting a stone on her head, causing instantaneous death," added the release.

After his confession, the accused was arrested by the police. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023