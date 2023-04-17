India's first mobile BSL-3 laboratory displayed at G20 meet

India's first mobile BSL-3 laboratory was displayed on Monday at the second G20 Health Working Group Meeting in Goa. The indigenous mobile clinic RAMBAAN (Rapid Action Mobile BSL3+ Advanced Augmented Network) can be used to reach remote regions to carry out testing," Dr Rajni Kant of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said.

"This is completely made in India and it shows our Self-reliant India's capabilities, in future if there's any epidemic this bus can reach remote parts of the country, do the testing and send the report immediately as it is GPS enabled," he said. "G20 countries can collaborate with common concerns. This bus can be a boon in tackling health situation. It is fully equipped. All chemical waste is treated so there's no chance of any infection," he told ANI. (ANI)

