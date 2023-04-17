Left Menu

MP: Cyber expert ADGP gives tips to specially-abled children against cyber crimes in Indore

The ADGP, Varun Kapoor explained the ways to the children studying at Indore Deaf Bilingual Academy with the help of their teachers on the occasion.

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 23:44 IST
ADGP Varun Kapoor at the academy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of cyber experts taught tips to prevent cyber crimes to specially-abled children in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Monday. The ADGP, Varun Kapoor explained the ways to the children studying at Indore Deaf Bilingual Academy with the help of their teachers on the occasion.

These children have mobiles and internet connectivity, but they do not know how to save themselves from cyber frauds. In view of this, Additional DGP Kapoor shared the tips and the teachers explained them to these children through sign language. Kapoor said, "Awareness is very important for cyber security. Hearing impaired children also use mobile like normal people, so we explained to them about the cyber problems, digital fingerprint, information security and cyber crime. Whatever I explained to them, their teachers taught the children through sign language."

On the other hand, the Director of Indore Deaf Bilingual Academy, Monica Punjabi said, "Today ADGP Varun Kapoor explained the things related to cyber security to the children in our academy. Many children use mobiles, so the risk of cyber attacks is increasing with them. For the first time, this kind of training has been given to deaf-mute children here." Many children from various states across the country came here to study in the academy. Around 600 children study here from class nursery to college, she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

