Left Menu

Kerala Student Union members stage protest alleging saffronisation of NCERT textbooks

Members of the Congress-affiliated student organisation, Kerala Student Union(KSU), protested against the central government in front of the Accountant General's office here on Monday alleging saffronisation in NCERT textbooks.

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2023 00:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 00:30 IST
Kerala Student Union members stage protest alleging saffronisation of NCERT textbooks
KSU members protest in Kerala alleging saffronisation in NCERT textbooks(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Congress-affiliated student organisation, Kerala Student Union (KSU), protested against the central government in front of the Accountant General's office here on Monday alleging saffronisation of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks. As the protesters tried to break the barricades, the police used water cannon to disperse them. Political controversies erupted after NCERT omitted certain portions from its syllabus. NCERT said commissions were part of a 'rationalisation' process, but not buying this argument many opposition party leaders said that it was part of the RSS agenda to "communalise India's history by distorting it".

Commenting on the controversy, Kerala education minister V Sivankutty on April 9 demanded that the NCERT board should be reconstituted with representatives from all states. He alleged that NCERT'S decision is on behalf of RSS. "The decision to exclude certain key portions from NCERT textbook can't be the decision of NCERT alone, it can only be seen as the decision of BJP govt. They have the same ideologies as RSS and BJP government is implementing the visions of RSS. The NCERT should be reconstituted with representatives from all states," V Sivankutty alleged.

He also alleged that the central government pursued a vested political interest rather than an academic interest. He further said that Kerala will not use NCERT textbooks of 11th and 12th standards. "we will not use NCERT textbooks in 11th and 12th standards. The central government is giving importance to vested interest rather than academic interests". The critics of the decision mainly focused on the ommissions related to Mughal history from the NCERT syllabus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023