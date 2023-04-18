Hollywood writers give union negotiators power to call a strike if needed

Hollywood film and TV writers voted overwhelmingly in favor of giving union negotiators the power to call a strike if contract talks with studios break down, the Writers Guild of America said on Monday.

The WGA, in a statement on Twitter, said 97.85% of members who voted cast ballots in favor of letting negotiators order a work stoppage after May 1.

