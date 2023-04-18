Left Menu

Odisha: FICCI FLO signs MoU to promote healthy environment among working women

"FICCI FLO has been working for women empowerment, women skilling and to promote gender inclusivity in the workplace," the release stated.

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2023 03:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 03:56 IST
Odisha: FICCI FLO signs MoU to promote healthy environment among working women
Visual of the event in Bhubaneshwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), the women's wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Monday signed an MoU with Odisha Police regarding the 'Reach Her' project aimed to promote a healthy environment among working women. The MoU was signed between Odisha Commissioner of Police, Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi and Chairperson of FICCI FLO, Poonam Mohapatra at Bhubaneswar.

As per the release, in collaboration with Commissionarate police through its 'Reach Her ' program FICCI FLO aims to promote a healthy work environment for women employees along with a health and safety program for awareness. "FICCI FLO has been working for women empowerment, women skilling and to promote gender inclusivity in the workplace," the release stated.

It was signed in presence of Additional CP Umasankar Das, DCP Prateek Singh, Cuttack DCP, Pinak Mishra and other senior police officers and members of FICCI FLO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023