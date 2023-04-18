UK sanctions suspected Hezbollah financier
Britain has sanctioned an individual suspected of financing Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah, the government said on Tuesday.
The government said it had used domestic counter-terrorism powers to freeze all assets and economic resources belonging to Nazem Ahmad in the UK.
