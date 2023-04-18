Left Menu

BJP candidates file nominations for Mayor, Deputy Mayor election of MCD

The MCD elections for the Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on April 26.

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 16:44 IST
BJP candidates file nominations for Mayor, Deputy Mayor election of MCD
BJP candidate for MCD Mayor Election Shikha Rai and for Deputy Mayor, Soni Pandey file nomination at Civic centre, Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Shikha Rai and Soni Pandey filed their nomination papers for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections for Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively at the Civic Centre in Delhi on Tuesday. The MCD elections for the Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on April 26.

On Monday, Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal filed nominations as AAP candidates for the second term. Delhi Education Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh accompanied them.

Speaking on occasion, MP Sanjay Singh said, "The nomination process will end on April 18 and the ordinary meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11 am at Aruna Asaf Ali Sabhagar.". Earlier in the year, Shelly Oberoi was elected mayor of Delhi in the fourth attempt after much wrangling over the post between the AAP and the BJP.

The last three attempts to elect the Mayor had failed after the AAP and BJP councillors literally came to blows. They met for the first time on January 6, the second on January 24 and the last on February 6. The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4 and the results were announced on December 7.

Aam Aadmi Party won 134 of the 250 seats in the House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023