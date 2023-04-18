BJP candidates file nominations for Mayor, Deputy Mayor election of MCD

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Shikha Rai and Soni Pandey filed their nomination papers for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections for Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively at the Civic Centre in Delhi on Tuesday. The MCD elections for the Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on April 26.

On Monday, Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal filed nominations as AAP candidates for the second term. Delhi Education Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh accompanied them.

Speaking on occasion, MP Sanjay Singh said, "The nomination process will end on April 18 and the ordinary meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11 am at Aruna Asaf Ali Sabhagar.". Earlier in the year, Shelly Oberoi was elected mayor of Delhi in the fourth attempt after much wrangling over the post between the AAP and the BJP.

The last three attempts to elect the Mayor had failed after the AAP and BJP councillors literally came to blows. They met for the first time on January 6, the second on January 24 and the last on February 6. The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4 and the results were announced on December 7.

Aam Aadmi Party won 134 of the 250 seats in the House. (ANI)

