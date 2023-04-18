U.S. journalist Gershkovich's appeal against pre-trial detention rejected by Russian court
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-04-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 16:52 IST
U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich's appeal against his pre-trial detention in a Moscow prison was rejected by a Russian court on Tuesday.
Gershkovich has been ordered to be held at least until May 29 on espionage charges.
