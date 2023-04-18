Gazprom says Europe could struggle to fill gas storage to last year's levels
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-04-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 17:06 IST
Russian natural gas giant Gazprom on Tuesday said that Europe could face difficulties in filling its gas storage to last year's levels.
The company also said that Europe got through the heating season thanks to a warm winter but this is not guaranteed in the next heating season.
