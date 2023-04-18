Andhra: Executive found dead at Visakhapatnam steel plant; police case filed
The deceased identified as VV Prasad and working as Deputy General Manager at the Plant was found dead while on duty on Monday.
An official of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was found dead under mysterious circumstances, police said on Tuesday. The deceased identified as VV Prasad and working as Deputy General Manager at the Plant was found dead while on duty on Monday.
"Prasad collapsed while walking to his office cabin after he got down from the lift on Monday," said, Srinivas Rao, steel plant inspector. He was immediately shifted by the employees to the steel plant hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he added.
The body has been sent for post-mortem. Vizag Steel plant police have registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and started the investigation.
More details are awaited (ANI)
