Czech farmers say grains stock sharply up due to Ukraine imports

The lobby group said wheat storage was at 1.6 million tonnes, versus 1 million a year ago. The Czech farm ministry said in an emailed response to Reuters questions on Monday that while Ukrainian grain exports to the Czech Republic soared, they were still just under 4,000 tonnes last year, a fraction of overall production in the country.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 18-04-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 17:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Czech farmers have 2.6 million tonnes of grains in stock, 40% more than a year ago, as Ukrainian exports to European markets have jumped, the country's Agriculture Association said on Tuesday. Pressure is mounting on the European Union to work out a bloc-wide solution to the flow of Ukrainian grains after Ploand, Hungary and Slovakia announced bans on some imports from the country to shield their agriculture markets.

Romania's ruling Social Democrat Party said it would ask the coalition to impose a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports but the Czech farm ministry said on Monday it did not plan a similar move, saying it would violate European Union market rules. The Czech Agriculture Association said grains from Ukraine that were meant for markets in Africa and Middle east have filled European silos and there was a threat of lack of storage capacity for this year's Czech harvest.

"The Agriculture Association calls on the Farm Ministry and the European Commission to quickly activate the original corridors and Ukrainian grain is exported where it was originally destined for," it said in a statement. The lobby group said wheat storage was at 1.6 million tonnes, versus 1 million a year ago.

The Czech farm ministry said in an emailed response to Reuters questions on Monday that while Ukrainian grain exports to the Czech Republic soared, they were still just under 4,000 tonnes last year, a fraction of overall production in the country. The ministry and the association did not immediately respond to additional questions on storage levels and imports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

