Bihar officials attacked during inspection of illegal sand mining; 44 arrested

In a shocking incident, officials of the Bihar's Mining Department, including a woman, were beaten with sticks and attacked allegedly by sand mining mafia when they were conducting an inspection in Bihta town of Patna district, officials said. A purported video of the incident that went viral on Monday showed the officials being chased by alleged members of the sand mafia who thrashed the officials with sticks and hurled stones at them. The purported video also shows the women official being dragged and beaten by the mob as she fell to the ground when trying to escape.

A total of 44 people were arrested and three FIRs have been filed in connection with the incident, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said. The police official said that raids are underway to arrest others in connection with the incident which took place at Parev village under Bihta police station area. Bihar's mines minister Ramanand Yadav said that he will visit the site of the incident today and decide on the next course of action.

According to Patna district administration, the incident took place when a team had gone for inspection as part of its drive to check illegal mining in the Bihta area. The injured officials include mining inspectors Amya Kumari, Kumar Gaurav and Syed Farheen. As the accused started throwing stones at them, Amya Kumari fell down and suffered injuries," the district administration said.

District Magistrate Patna Chandrashekhar Singh said that raids were conducted under the leadership of district mining officer, the district transport officer and the additional sub-divisional magistrate Danapur. When the team reached near Koilwar Bridge, the officials were pelted with stones by anti-social elements. He said the district mining officer and two mining inspectors were injured in the incident and all three are undergoing treatment.

Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh said that he immediately sent SDO and SDPO, Danapur to the spot. "Intensive raids are being conducted against those who pelted stones. Legal action will be taken against all those who were involved in this incident," he said. (ANI)

