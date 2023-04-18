Left Menu

NTPC and Chempolis India sign MoU to explore feasibility of setting up Bamboo-based Bio-Refinery in Assam

Chempolis will work with NTPC to conduct the feasibility study for the project which shall utilize bamboo for the production of 2G Ethanol, Bio-Coal for thermal power plant & other value-added products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 18:13 IST
The project will support NTPC’s decarbonization efforts, create job opportunities and build a sustainable model by promoting the use of locally available resources. Image Credit: Twitter(@ntpclimited)
NTPC, the largest power-generating utility in India, and Chempolis India, a Fortum group associate company and a leading Finnish bio-refining technology provider, have signed a  Memorandum of Understanding to explore the feasibility of setting up a Bamboo-based Bio-Refinery in Bongaigaon. Chempolis will work with NTPC to conduct the feasibility study for the project which shall utilize bamboo for the production of 2G Ethanol, Bio-Coal for thermal power plant & other value-added products. The MoU was signed in presence of NTPC Director-HR Mr Dilip Kumar Patel, EIL Director-HR Mr Ashok Kumar Kalra & Chempolis President & CEO Mr Markus Alholm last week.

The proposed Bio-Refinery is planned as an integration project with NTPC Bongaigaon Power Plant, where all utility requirements such as steam, power, etc., shall be supplied from the power plant and the Bio-Coal produced by the Bio-Refinery shall partly replace coal in the power plant, effectively converting 5% of the generation of the power plant to green. The project will support NTPC’s decarbonization efforts, create job opportunities and build a sustainable model by promoting the use of locally available resources. M/s EIL is the Project Consultant for NTPC for preparation of Detailed Project Report.

(With Inputs from PIB)

