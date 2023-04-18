Left Menu

Tata Coffee Q4 consolidated net up 19.66 pc at Rs 48.80 cr

Tata Coffee on Tuesday reported a 19.66 per cent growth in consolidated net profit during the quarter ending March 31, 2023, at Rs 48.80 crore compared to the same period of the previous fiscal.The companys net profit stood at Rs 40.78 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2021-22, Tata Coffee said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Coffee on Tuesday reported a 19.66 per cent growth in consolidated net profit during the quarter ending March 31, 2023, at Rs 48.80 crore compared to the same period of the previous fiscal.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 40.78 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2021-22, Tata Coffee said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 10.17 per cent to Rs 723.01 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 656.26 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. For the full year (2022-23), the company posted 77.91 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 262.84 crore compared to Rs 147.73 crore in FY22. The consolidated revenue from operations grew by 20.59 per cent at Rs 2,850.16 crore during FY23, compared to Rs 2,363.50 crore in FY22. Shares of the company on Tuesday closed at Rs 207.90, up 0.48 per cent on BSE.

