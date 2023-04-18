Left Menu

Two held with narcotic drugs worth Rs 3 crore from Assam's Karbi Anglong

In a joint operation police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 3 crore and apprehended two persons in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 18:32 IST
Two held with narcotic drugs worth Rs 3 crore from Assam's Karbi Anglong
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 3 crore and apprehended two persons in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Based on secret information, a checking was initiated by the Karbi Anglong district police and CRPF under the supervision of SDPO Bokajan at Khakrajan area under Barpathar police station on Tuesday.

John Das, SDPO of Bokajan told ANI that, during the checking, a four-wheeler vehicle bearing registration number AS-15 AC-5442 coming from Dimapur of Nagaland side was intercepted. "On being thorough search of the vehicle total of 54 soap cases of heroin weighing 687.26 grams were recovered which were hidden inside the dashboard of the vehicle by making a secret chamber. In this regard the driver and helper of the vehicle were arrested," John Das said.

He further said that the seized drugs' market value is estimated at around Rs 3 crore. The arrested persons were identified as Abdul Bashir Bhuyan (30) and Safikul Islam (21), both are hailing from the Barpeta district of Assam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023