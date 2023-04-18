Jakson Green developing green hydrogen refuelling station in New Delhi

Jakson Green on Tuesday said it is developing a green hydrogen fuelling station at Badarpur in the capital city for a major power company in India.

The project is expected to offset 3.7 tonnes of CO2 per day once operational, a company statement said.

The green hydrogen fuelling station involves the establishment of a specialised and dedicated facility that will use the green energy generated on-site by a renewable hybrid to generate, compress, store, and dispense green hydrogen, utilising a hydrogen purification system, it stated.

As a part of the project, the company will also incorporate a battery energy storage system (BESS) backed renewable hybrid power plant within the station, making it a completely self-sustained facility.

The fuelling station is expected to produce 260 kg of green hydrogen per day at a pressure of 350 bar that will be utilised to fuel up to five intercity FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicle) buses.

''Our endeavour to establish India's largest urban centric green hydrogen refuelling station is another push to steer nation's sustainability initiatives,'' Bikesh Ogra, CEO and Managing Director of Jakson Green Pvt Ltd, said in the statement.

Jakson Green is a new energy transition platform backed by India-headquartered infrastructure and renewable major, Jakson Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)