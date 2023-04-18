Left Menu

Jakson Green developing green hydrogen refuelling station in New Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 19:21 IST
Jakson Green developing green hydrogen refuelling station in New Delhi

Jakson Green on Tuesday said it is developing a green hydrogen fuelling station at Badarpur in the capital city for a major power company in India.

The project is expected to offset 3.7 tonnes of CO2 per day once operational, a company statement said.

The green hydrogen fuelling station involves the establishment of a specialised and dedicated facility that will use the green energy generated on-site by a renewable hybrid to generate, compress, store, and dispense green hydrogen, utilising a hydrogen purification system, it stated.

As a part of the project, the company will also incorporate a battery energy storage system (BESS) backed renewable hybrid power plant within the station, making it a completely self-sustained facility.

The fuelling station is expected to produce 260 kg of green hydrogen per day at a pressure of 350 bar that will be utilised to fuel up to five intercity FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicle) buses.

''Our endeavour to establish India's largest urban centric green hydrogen refuelling station is another push to steer nation's sustainability initiatives,'' Bikesh Ogra, CEO and Managing Director of Jakson Green Pvt Ltd, said in the statement.

Jakson Green is a new energy transition platform backed by India-headquartered infrastructure and renewable major, Jakson Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023