Left Menu

G20 delegates take part in Yoga session on sidelines of Health Working Group meeting

G20 delegates on Tuesday took part in a Yoga session in Panaji Goa, on the 2nd day of the second Health Working Group (HWG) meeting under India's G20 presidency.

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 20:24 IST
G20 delegates take part in Yoga session on sidelines of Health Working Group meeting
G20 delegates taking part in Yoga session (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

G20 delegates on Tuesday took part in a Yoga session in Panaji Goa, on the second day of the second Health Working Group (HWG) meeting under India's G20 presidency. Union Minister of State for Health and family welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar participated and appealed to everyone to practise yoga. "I appeal to everyone to practise Yoga each day for a healthy life," said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar. The three-day Health Working Group began on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 180 delegates from 19 G20 member countries, 10 invited states and 22 international organizations are participating in the meeting. The second HWG meeting will have thematic discussions on three priorities identified under the G20 Health Track.

The first priority is Health Emergencies Prevention, Preparedness and Response with a focus on One Health and AMR (antimicrobial resistance). The second is Strengthening Cooperation in Pharmaceutical Sector with a focus on access and availability to safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures (vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics). The third priority includes Digital Health Innovations and Solutions to Aid Universal Health Coverage and Improve Healthcare Service Delivery, said the official statement. Several cultural programmes infused with flavours of Goan culture have been planned for the event to showcase India's rich diversity and culture based on the Indian philosophy of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. Delegates will also be able to experience Goa's culinary culture, besides enjoying its scenic beauty and generous hospitality, the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023