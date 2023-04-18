Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2040 hours: DEL39 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day on profit taking in oil, banking stocks Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower for a second day on Tuesday due to profit-taking in select banking, power and FMCG stocks amid mixed global markets and foreign fund outflows.

DEL32 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 82.04 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 3 paise to close at 82.04 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking negative sentiments in the domestic equities market.

DCM58 BIZ-LD PERNOD RICARD-DELHI Delhi govt denies renewal of sales licence to Pernod Ricard; spirits maker to challenge order New Delhi: In a setback to the French spirits major Pernod Ricard, the Delhi government has rejected its application for renewal of its sales licence on the ground of the ongoing investigations against the company.

DCM61 BIZ-VEDANTA-SEMICONDUCTOR Vedanta expects to start building semiconductor plant by Oct-Dec quarter New Delhi: Vedanta group is expecting to start building its Rs 1.5 lakh crore semiconductor plant in October-December this year and producing electronic chips by the first half of 2027, senior company officials said on Tuesday.

DCM22 BIZ-GST-AAR-EMPLOYEE Employee services from branch office to head office, and vice versa to attract 18 pc GST: AAR New Delhi: Services provided by employees of a company's branch office to its head office and vice versa located in different states would be liable to 18 per cent GST, the AAR has said.

DCM34 BIZ-ISRAEL-INDIA India-Israel FTA should be as wide as possible: Israeli Minister New Delhi: The proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between Israel and India should be as wide as possible to enable more and more trade as it brings people together, Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry M K Nir Barkat said on Tuesday.

DEL27 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 180; silver declines Rs 240 New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 180 to Rs 60,300 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)