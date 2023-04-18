Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 21:05 IST
SBI board okays raising of USD 2 billion from bonds in FY24
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The board of the country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said it proposes to raise USD 2 billion (about Rs 16,000 crore) from bonds to fund its global operations.

The board of the bank on Tuesday approved the proposal to raise fund in ''single or multiple tranches up to USD 2 billion ...through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2023-24,'' SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Last month, SBI raised Rs 3,717 crore by issuing a Tier 1 bond at a coupon rate of 8.25 per cent.

Shares of SBI settled 0.33 per cent up at Rs 545.80 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

