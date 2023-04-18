"Division, division, division for 70 yrs..." BJP chief Nadda takes on Congress in poll-bound Karnataka

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Tuesday slammed the Congress saying that the party that divided the country for seven decades is now itself divided. Nadda's stinging remarks came while interacting with intellectuals at BVB Engineering College Auditorium, Vidhya Nagar, in the city.

Highlighting the contrast with the grand old party, Nadda said the BJP instead is unity in diversity. "In the 70 years of Congress (rule) there was division, division, division and only division. Divide society as much as you can-- north-south, language, caste, creed, religion. The fact is, by dividing and dividing, they themselves are divided now. BJP is unity in diversity," Nadda said.

He said that the BJP respects regional sentiments but at the same time, national aspiration is always taken into consideration. Sharpening his attacks further, he said that Congress, which was ruling in southern States has been wiped out now.

"In Tamil Nadu, 60 years back, they (Congress) were uprooted, till then they haven't returned in the State. In kerala, they used to rule, but now they have shrunk from there too. In Karnataka, the fight is going on," Nadda said. "You (Congress) were (in government) in Andhra Pradesh, in Telangana, you ruled both the States and now you have been wiped out from both the States," he added.

Nadda also said now that after the BJP came to the Centre, people outside the country segregates India from Pakistan. "De-hyphenation of India and Pakistan. Whenever any country spoke of India, it used to say 'India-Pakistan' together. Today, none of the countries mentions Pakistan, when it speaks of India. It's because India moved ahead and Pakistan remained where it was," he said.

BJP's chief is on a two-day visit to the southern State. This is Nadda's first visit to the State after the party announced candidates for the Assembly polls. Earlier in the day he flew down to Hubballi airport, wherein he was welcomed by BJP leaders and karyakartas.

As per the itinerary, released by the BJP, Nadda on Wednesday morning will visit Sri Siddaroodha Mutt in Srinivas Nagar, Hublic City. "Then, he will visit Shri Moorusavira Mutt. After this visit, Nadda will proceed to Shiggaon in Haveri District and hold a mega roadshow from Santhe Maidana to Taluk Stadium via Old Bus Stand," the party said.

"Nadda will also address a huge public meeting at Taluk Stadium, Shiggaon (Haveri district) at 12 noon. He will also participate in nomination filing at Taluk Office, Shiggaon, Haveri district," the statement added. (ANI)

