U.S. charges alleged Hezbollah financier with sanctions evasion
Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 21:29 IST
U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged Nazem Ahmad, an alleged financier of Lebanon's Hezbollah, with evading U.S. sanctions imposed on him in 2019 by exporting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of diamonds and artwork.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hezbollah
- U.S.
- Lebanon
- Nazem Ahmad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Palestinian factions, not Hezbollah, fired rockets from Lebanon on Israel - three security sources
Lebanon rockets to Israel indicate growing Hamas-Hezbollah Cooperation
Hezbollah says resistance ‘vigilant’ after exchange of fire over disputed border
Palestinian factions, not Hezbollah, fired rockets from Lebanon on Israel - three security sources
Palestinian factions, not Hezbollah, fired rockets from Lebanon on Israel - three security sources