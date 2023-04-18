Left Menu

Delhi govt orders special audit of power subsidy released to discoms in last 6 yrs

According to official figures, over 48 lakh out of more than 58 lakh domestic consumers have applied for power subsidies.The AAP has government allocated Rs 3,250 crore for power subsidy in its budget for 2023-24.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 22:00 IST
Delhi govt orders special audit of power subsidy released to discoms in last 6 yrs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued a direction to power regulator DERC to conduct a special audit of discoms over power subsidies released to them from 2016 to 2022 to identify any irregularities and ensure transparency.

An order issued by Special Secretary (Power) Ravi Dhawan stated that in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 108 of the Electricity Act 2003, the Lt Governor has given a direction to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) for conducting the special audit through Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) empanelled auditors.

The special audit of the discoms with respect to the power subsidy released to them will cover the period 2016-17 to 2021-22, stated the order.

The audit will ensure that the subsidies reach the targeted beneficiaries in the most transparent and efficient way, it said.

The audit of power companies has been taken up following the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Power Minister Atishi said.

A file for the special audit was sent for LG's approval on March 27. After getting the approval of LG today, the Kejriwal government issued a notification for conducting the audit, she said.

The Kejriwal government is confident that the special audit will reveal if there are any irregularities, and help improve the distribution of electricity subsidies in Delhi, she said.

''The objective of this special audit is to identify any irregularities in the distribution of electricity subsidies and ensure that residents of Delhi receive the benefits of the subsidy in a transparent and fair manner,'' said the minister.

The AAP government in Delhi provides free electricity to consumers with 200 units of monthly consumption. Those consuming 201 to 400 units get a 50 per cent subsidy, capped at Rs 850.

Subsidised power has been among the key poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in other states too.

Last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced power subsidy would be provided to only those consumers who apply for it. According to official figures, over 48 lakh out of more than 58 lakh domestic consumers have applied for power subsidies.

The AAP has government allocated Rs 3,250 crore for power subsidy in its budget for 2023-24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023