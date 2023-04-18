Delhi women's panel chief urges Rajasthan CM to take action against exhibitionist who harassed Korean vlogger

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday in a letter urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to take immediate action against the man who flashed at a Korean vlogger in Rajasthan's Jodhpur and was caught in her camera. In the letter, Maliwal stated, "The Commission has learnt that a Korean vlogger was harassed by a man in a fort in Jodhpur. The girl was walking in the fort when a man allegedly followed her, exposed his private parts, and engaged in lewd behaviour. The girl ran, screamed, and appealed for help. The entire incident was captured on video and has been widely circulated on social media."

"I strongly condemn such an act of sexual harassment and urge you to take immediate action against the perpetrator. I request you to ensure that a criminal complaint is filed against the man involved in this heinous act and that he is promptly arrested and brought to justice. I also urge you to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the survivor", Maliwal said in the letter. Maliwal also said that the incident was a grave violation of girls' rights and brought shame to the country, raising questions about women's safety and security in society.

"This incident is not only a grave violation of the girl's rights but has also brought shame to our country, as it raises serious questions about the safety and security of women, both domestic and foreign nationals, in our society. As a nation, we cannot allow such acts of harassment and violence to occur and must take prompt and effective measures to ensure justice for the girl and prevent such incidents in the future", she said. Maliwal in her letter also asked the CM for support in providing the girl with all necessary assistance during the traumatic time.

"Further, I request your full support in providing necessary assistance and support to the girl, a foreign national. It is important to ensure that she receives appropriate legal aid, counselling, and other necessary support during this traumatic time", Maliwal added. (ANI)

