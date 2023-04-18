Left Menu

Delhi LG directs special audit of power subsidy amount disbursed to discoms by Kejriwal govt

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday issued directions to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission to conduct a Special Audit of Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) with respect to Electricity Subsidy released by the Government of NCT of Delhi to DISCOMs for financial years 2016-17 to 2021-22.

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 23:04 IST
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday issued directions to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission to conduct a Special Audit of Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) with respect to Electricity Subsidy released by the Government of NCT of Delhi to DISCOMs for financial years 2016-17 to 2021-22. As per the directions, the audit will be carried out through Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) empanelled external auditor, to ensure that the subsidies reach the targeted beneficiaries in the most transparent and efficient way.

Last week, LG Saxena slammed the Kejriwal government for not conducting the audit of Rs 13,549 crore given to private DISCOMs during past six years. According to a statement, released on April 14, from L-G office, Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena said it supported for power subsidy to the poor and reiterated amounts being given to discoms should be audited to ensure non-pilferage.

In the statement, the lieutenant governor questioned the Kejriwal government for not invoking Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, to make it compulsory for Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to audit discoms till now, while underlining the fact that audit by CAG-empanelled auditors cannot and should not be considered as substitute to Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) audit. In another instance, Vinai Kumar Saxena expressed his surprise that the government appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court order quashing CAG audit of discoms had been pending for more than seven years and asked the government to expedite the same by filing appeal for urgent hearing.

On March 26, an L-G office source alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and its functionaries were making baseless, false and misleading statements after being caught red-handed in the act of benefiting and providing undue financial favours to private discoms. The source further said that the chief secretary submitted a report to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, pointing out that the power department is not following the statutory advice of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on "subsidies being paid to the discoms". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

