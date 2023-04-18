Left Menu

Construction works of military base should be expedited: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Construction works of military base should be expedited: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the construction works of the military base should be expedited, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. In order to make the form of the military base grand and divine, the studies done in the military bases (places of bravery) of other states, the better works done, those works should be included in the military base, added the statement.

It should also be ensured that a glimpse of Uttarakhand is visible in the military base. Attention should also be paid to the activities based on the theme of Kedarkhand and Manaskhand around the military base. The Chief Minister gave these instructions to the officers during a high-level meeting at the Sainik Dham (Shaurya Sthal) at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

It was informed in the meeting that 45 percent progress has been made in the construction of the military base. Under which the work of auditorium, tank platform, main gate, Baba Jaswant Singh and Baba Harbhajan Singh Mandir, Shaurya Stambh, booking counter, boundary wall and museum is in progress. (ANI)

