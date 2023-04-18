Odisha: Schools, Anganwadi Centres to remain closed for two days over heatwave
All schools up to class 12 both Government Aided and Private along with all the Anganwadi Centre will remain closed in Odisha on April 19-20 in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions in the state.
All schools up to class 12 both Government Aided and Private along with all the Anganwadi Centre will remain closed in Odisha on April 19-20 in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions in the state. Earlier State government has announced the closure of all the Schools and Anganwadis center across the state from April 12-16 in view of intense heat-wave situation.
Indian Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar has issues the alert for Heat wave for net 2 to 3 days. "No large change in Maximum temperature (Day temperature) during next 2 to 3 days and fall by 2 to 3 degree Celsius thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha. Maximum temperature (Day temperature) very likely to be 40 degree Celsius and more and above normal by 2-3 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha. Hot and humid weather condition very likely to prevail during next 2 to 3 days at many places over the districts of Odisha," said IMD in a bulletin. (ANI)
