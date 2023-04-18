Left Menu

Ayush sector is all set to provide efficient, holistic, quality health services through 'Ayush Grid' and AI: Ministry Secy Kotecha

The second day of the second Health Working Group meeting under the G20 India Presidency saw an important brainstorming session on a citizen-centric health delivery ecosystem for universal health coverage leveraging digital health and innovation.

Ayush sector is all set to provide efficient, holistic, quality health services through 'Ayush Grid' and AI: Ministry Secy Kotecha
Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush (Photo Courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second day of the second Health Working Group meeting under the G20 India Presidency saw an important brainstorming session on a citizen-centric health delivery ecosystem for universal health coverage leveraging digital health and innovation. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush in his inaugural address at the side event emphasized an integrative holistic healthcare model of service delivery through a comprehensive IT backbone for Traditional Medicine 'Ayush Grid' and by ensuring the benchmarking of Artificial intelligence (AI) in Traditional Medicine with the guidance and support of UN bodies.

In his inaugural address, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, of the Ministry of Ayush said, "There is a need to advocate the use of digital tools for not only the efficiency and outcome of the healthcare system but also to maintain the medical records, exchange information and extrapolate the effectiveness of various modalities of healthcare including; but not limited to pharmaco-therapeutic interventions, traditional medicine based approaches and other innovations." "The upcoming WHO - Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India has one of the mandates to work on data analytics and technology in Traditional medicine. This will suffice the infusion of data and technology in TM in the coming future," he said.

The secretary also participated in the panel discussion on creation of a Digital Health Ecosystem: Moving towards harmonised & efficient health-data governance frameworks. He spoke about the crucial aspect of digital health which is ever increasing and ubiquitous use of artificial intelligence in health care including traditional medicine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

