Peaceful harvesting commences along Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir

A promising sign for peace and stability, Wheat harvesting has begun along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Gajnisu sector, as the year-long India-Pakistan border ceasefire has created a peaceful atmosphere. The Agriculture Department's seed multiplication farm, located on the zero line in the Golpatan Chinor area, about 55 km from Jammu, is spread over 2,300 acres of land on both sides of the border fence, where men and machines are working diligently.

"We have started harvesting the wheat crop in this field. Our harvest is ready, and it will take us a few days to complete the harvest in this field," said Kuldeep Raj, the manager of Seed Multiplication Farm in Channoor. Raj further added that a total of 2,290 acres of land spread on both sides of the border fence is being harvested. Once the harvesting on this side is completed, they will move on to harvest across the fence in 280 acres with the assistance of the Border Security Force (BSF).

He emphasized the importance of cultivating and harvesting land beyond the fence. The ceasefire, announced by both armies in a joint statement on February 25, has rekindled hopes for a peaceful future among border residents who have been living in constant fear of cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir. The Seed Multiplication Farm, operated by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, is one of the largest farms in the Jammu region, producing high yielding seeds for distribution to farmers under the Samagra Krishi Vikas Yojana. The farm also grows oats, potatoes, mustard, and other crops on 200 acres of land. This peaceful harvesting along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu is not only a positive development for the farmers but also a promising sign for fostering peace and stability in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)