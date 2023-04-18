Left Menu

Peaceful harvesting commences along Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir

A promising sign for peace and stability, Wheat harvesting has begun along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Gajnisu sector, as the year-long India-Pakistan border ceasefire has created a peaceful atmosphere.

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 23:44 IST
Peaceful harvesting commences along Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A promising sign for peace and stability, Wheat harvesting has begun along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Gajnisu sector, as the year-long India-Pakistan border ceasefire has created a peaceful atmosphere. The Agriculture Department's seed multiplication farm, located on the zero line in the Golpatan Chinor area, about 55 km from Jammu, is spread over 2,300 acres of land on both sides of the border fence, where men and machines are working diligently.

"We have started harvesting the wheat crop in this field. Our harvest is ready, and it will take us a few days to complete the harvest in this field," said Kuldeep Raj, the manager of Seed Multiplication Farm in Channoor. Raj further added that a total of 2,290 acres of land spread on both sides of the border fence is being harvested. Once the harvesting on this side is completed, they will move on to harvest across the fence in 280 acres with the assistance of the Border Security Force (BSF).

He emphasized the importance of cultivating and harvesting land beyond the fence. The ceasefire, announced by both armies in a joint statement on February 25, has rekindled hopes for a peaceful future among border residents who have been living in constant fear of cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir. The Seed Multiplication Farm, operated by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, is one of the largest farms in the Jammu region, producing high yielding seeds for distribution to farmers under the Samagra Krishi Vikas Yojana. The farm also grows oats, potatoes, mustard, and other crops on 200 acres of land. This peaceful harvesting along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu is not only a positive development for the farmers but also a promising sign for fostering peace and stability in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023