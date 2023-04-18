Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St treads water as J&J, Goldman disappoint, tech supports

Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed on Tuesday as disappointing quarterly reports from Johnson & Johnson and Goldman Sachs were countered by gains in some big technology stocks as first-quarter earnings season kicked into gear. J&J shares fell 2.4% after the healthcare conglomerate cautioned investors over the lingering impact of inflation-driven costs this year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 23:52 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St treads water as J&J, Goldman disappoint, tech supports
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed on Tuesday as disappointing quarterly reports from Johnson & Johnson and Goldman Sachs were countered by gains in some big technology stocks as first-quarter earnings season kicked into gear.

J&J shares fell 2.4% after the healthcare conglomerate cautioned investors over the lingering impact of inflation-driven costs this year. Goldman shares dropped 1.2% after the Wall Street firm's profit fell 19% as dealmaking and bond trading slumped. The early first-quarter results from S&P 500 companies come as investors have been bracing for a gloomy reporting season, fearing the economy may be on the cusp of a downturn.

"What we are seeing here is the calm before the storm as far as earnings go," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network. "The market is just trying to see, do we have some upside here or not, and I think it is really going to come down to earnings over the next couple of weeks." The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.02 points, or 0.08%, to 34,013.2; the S&P 500 gained 4.46 points, or 0.11%, at 4,155.78; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.50 points, or 0.01%, to 12,156.22.

The CBOE Volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, fell to its lowest point since January 2022 during the session. The heavyweight technology sector gained 0.4%, helped by a 3% jump in shares of Nvidia Corp, after HSBC raised its recommendation on the graphics chipmaker to "buy" from "reduce."

The healthcare sector dropped 0.5%, weighed down by J&J shares, while utilities fell 0.6%. S&P 500 company earnings are expected to have declined 4.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data as of Friday.

The S&P 500 is trading near two-month highs as investors brace for a deluge of earnings and assess the path of interest rates ahead of an expected 25 basis point increase at the Federal Reserve's meeting early next month. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told Reuters on Tuesday the U.S. central bank should continue raising rates on the back of recent data showing persistent inflation. Separately, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said the Fed most likely has one more rate hike ahead.

In other earnings news, U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp's first-quarter results surpassed Wall Street targets despite parts and labor shortages. Lockheed's shares rose 2.7%. Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 1.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.37-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 26 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 56 new highs and 112 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023