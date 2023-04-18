Left Menu

K'taka court bars Cong candidate Vinay Kulkarni from entering Dharwad constituency

A Karnataka Special Court on Tuesday denied permission to Congress candidate Vinay Kulkarni to enter his constituency Dharwad.

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 23:57 IST
K'taka court bars Cong candidate Vinay Kulkarni from entering Dharwad constituency
Former Karnataka Minister and Congress candidate from Dharwad Vinay Kulkarni. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Karnataka Special Court on Tuesday denied permission to Congress candidate Vinay Kulkarni to enter his constituency Dharwad. Kulkarni had filed a petition seeking permission to enter the district to campaign for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. But considering that the Supreme Court had barred his entry into the district earlier, the Karnataka Special Court refused to consider his plea.

Former Minister Kulkarni had been named by the CBI in connection with the 2016 murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Yogeeshgouda Goudar. Kulkarni has been out on bail on the condition that he will not enter the district nor will he do anything to tamper with the evidence in the murder case.

Earlier, Kulkarni told the media that the allegations against him are yet to be proven and the whole of Karnataka knows who lodged the case. Kulkarni was allegedly involved in connection with the murder of Goudar, on June 15, 2016, after he defeated the rival Congress party candidate in the Zila Panchayat elections.

The Congress party on Saturday released its third list with the names of 43 candidates. The Congress declared 124 candidates in its first list and another 42 candidates in the second list of 224 seats. The State Assembly elections are slated to be held in Karnataka in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will occur on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023