UP: Crude bomb hurled in Katra area in Prayagraj

"A bomb was hurled in the Katra area in Prayagraj, it was found that a man, Harshit Sonkar, had a fight with Shivansh Yadav due to which he threw the bomb. News of bomb being thrown on Atiq Ahmed's advocate, Dayashankar Mishra, is false", said Deepak Bhukar, DCP, Prayagraj.

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 23:57 IST
Crude bomb hurled in Katra area in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A crude bomb was hurled in the Katra area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, said the police on Tuesday. "A bomb was hurled in the Katra area in Prayagraj, it was found that a man, Harshit Sonkar, had a fight with Shivansh Yadav due to which he threw the bomb. News of bomb being thrown on Atiq Ahmed's advocate, Dayashankar Mishra, is false", said Deepak Bhukar, DCP, Prayagraj.

The police said the incident occurred near gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's advocate Dayashankar Mishra's house. But the police ruled out the news that the attack was on Mishra and said the rumours were false. "The incident occurred near the residence of Dayashankar Mishra. Rumour that the attack was on Mishra is false. The investigation is carried out at the spot and there is no law and order situation", Prayagraj Police Commissioner said.

The police have identified the attackers and further investigation is underway. The police also said that nobody was hurt in the incident. "Upon reaching the spot it was found that there was some conflict among Harshit Sonkar, Akash Singh Chhotu Ranu and Raunak Yadav. Following this, Harshit Sonkar attacked Akash with a crude bomb. Nobody was hurt", the police said. (ANI)

