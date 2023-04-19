Fox 'pleased' with 'amicable' settlement with Dominion Voting Systems

Fox Corp and Fox News are pleased to have reached an "amicable" settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over a defamation lawsuit, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We acknowledge the court's rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects Fox's continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards," Fox Corp said.

