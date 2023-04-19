Left Menu

Guddu Muslim was expert in making bombs, says gangster Atiq Ahmed's relative

Guddu Muslim, another accused in Umesh Pal's murder, was an expert in making bombs, a relative of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed said on Tuesday adding that he used to give training to the henchmen of slain ganglord.

19-04-2023
Guddu Muslim was expert in making bombs, says gangster Atiq Ahmed's relative
Image Credit: ANI
Guddu Muslim, another accused in Umesh Pal's murder, was an expert in making bombs, a relative of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed said on Tuesday that he used to give training to the henchmen of slain ganglord. Mohammad Jishan, a relative of Atiq Ahmed, said, "Guddu Muslim was so expert in making bombs that he used to prepare the explosive in a moving bike."

"He used to teach this process to Atiq Ahmed's henchmen," Jishan told ANI. He said that he himself was once forced by the gangster to transfer his properties to Shaista Parveen, Atiq Ahmed's wife.

"Atiq sent his son Ali accompanied by 25 shooters to my house to transfer the land in Shaista Parveen's name and demanded Rs 5 crores in extortion," he said. Narrating the ordeal, he said, "Ali told me that his father wants to talk to me, while everyone aimed their rifles at me. Atiq, on the other side of the call, demanded Rs 5 crores and pressurized me to transfer my land to Shaista."

"Later Atiq ordered indiscriminate firing," Jishan said adding that he escaped somehow. He further said that he registered an FIR and Ali is lodged in jail in this case only.

On Sunday the three shooters- Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari-- by posing as media persons gunned down Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, while they were being taken to medical in Prayagraj. Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the case murder of Umesh Pal which happened in February this year. (ANI)

