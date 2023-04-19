Left Menu

Investors pile climate pressure on Glencore ahead of May AGM

Nine institutional investors, including Man Group, Scottish Widows and Brunel Pension Partnership, added their weight to calls for more transparency from one of the world's biggest producers of thermal coal, according to a joint statement from the Australian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR). Major asset managers representing $2.2 trillion in assets late last year asked Glencore to explain how its production and capital expenditure plans aligned with the Paris goals on tackling climate change as part of a shareholder resolution.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 04:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 04:31 IST
Investors pile climate pressure on Glencore ahead of May AGM

Global miner Glencore faces increased pressure to clarify how it will manage its climate change commitments after investors holding more than $500 billion in assets backed a shareholder resolution to be voted on next month. Nine institutional investors, including Man Group, Scottish Widows and Brunel Pension Partnership, added their weight to calls for more transparency from one of the world's biggest producers of thermal coal, according to a joint statement from the Australian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR).

Major asset managers representing $2.2 trillion in assets late last year asked Glencore to explain how its production and capital expenditure plans aligned with the Paris goals on tackling climate change as part of a shareholder resolution. Those concerns were not adequately addressed in Glencore's March climate report, according to the statement. At the 2022 AGM, nearly a quarter of shareholders rejected Glencore's climate plan.

Glencore is one of the world's largest producers and traders of thermal coal used in power generation. Record prices of the commodity helped to add some $10 billion to its earnings in the six months to June. Shipra Gupta, Investments Stewardship Lead at Scottish Widows, said the asset manager would support the latest shareholder resolution at the annual general meeting (AGM) on May 26 in Zug, Switzerland.

Shareholders unhappy with board decisions can rally to vote against remuneration and director appointments amongst other measures. The demands for more accountability follow Glencore's proposal to spin off its coal business as part of its $22.5 billion attempted takeover of Canada's Teck Resources which raises the issue of future responsibility over coal emissions should the deal goal through.

Former Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg said in 2020 the company would run down its coal mines and would not replace them. "I don't see how spinning off coal mines will help us reduce Scope 3 emissions," he said, referring to the emissions generated when the fuel sold by a company is burnt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023