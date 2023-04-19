PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Record EU gas storage raises hopes of cutting Russian dependence - Pernod Ricard to stop Absolut vodka exports to Russia after Swedish outcry

- Ofgem tightens UK guidelines for forced prepayment meters - Liontrust in talks to buy Swiss rival GAM

Overview - The European Union is storing record levels of natural gas after a milder-than-anticipated winter, bolstering hopes that the bloc can wean itself off imports from Russia.

- French spirits group Pernod Ricard is to halt exports of Absolut vodka to Russia after it faced a storm of criticism from politicians and calls to boycott its drinks by prominent restaurants in the liquor's homeland of Sweden. - British energy market regulator Ofgem has toughened guidelines around energy providers forcibly installing prepayment meters following a scandal that showed highly vulnerable customers being cut off from their gas and electricity supply.

- UK boutique fund manager Liontrust Asset Management is holding takeover talks with Switzerland's GAM Holding AG, highlighting the pressure facing smaller asset managers to bulk up. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

