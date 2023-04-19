PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 19

Left Menu

- British energy market regulator Ofgem has toughened guidelines around energy providers forcibly installing prepayment meters following a scandal that showed highly vulnerable customers being cut off from their gas and electricity supply. - UK boutique fund manager Liontrust Asset Management is holding takeover talks with Switzerland's GAM Holding AG, highlighting the pressure facing smaller asset managers to bulk up.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 06:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 06:31 IST
Overview - The European Union is storing record levels of natural gas after a milder-than-anticipated winter, bolstering hopes that the bloc can wean itself off imports from Russia.

- French spirits group Pernod Ricard is to halt exports of Absolut vodka to Russia after it faced a storm of criticism from politicians and calls to boycott its drinks by prominent restaurants in the liquor's homeland of Sweden. - British energy market regulator Ofgem has toughened guidelines around energy providers forcibly installing prepayment meters following a scandal that showed highly vulnerable customers being cut off from their gas and electricity supply.

- UK boutique fund manager Liontrust Asset Management is holding takeover talks with Switzerland's GAM Holding AG, highlighting the pressure facing smaller asset managers to bulk up. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

