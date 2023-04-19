Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: 90 electric vehicles gutted in fire while charging in Srikakulam

Around 90 electric vehicles inside a showroom in Andhra Pradesh's Srikaluma district were gutted in a fire that broke out while charging, officials said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 09:17 IST
Andhra Pradesh: 90 electric vehicles gutted in fire while charging in Srikakulam
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Around 90 electric vehicles inside a showroom in Andhra Pradesh's Srikaluma district were gutted in a fire that broke out while charging, officials said on Wednesday. The officials said that the fire quickly spread to the adjacent hardware store.

However, no casualty or injury was reported in the incident so far. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, they said.

"An incident occurred while charging electric bikes in a bike showroom. Around 90 bikes were burnt in flames," officials said. "Rescue operation was underway till the filing of this report," they said.

Further details into the incident are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

