Left Menu

Atiq Ahmed's shooters to be presented before Prayagraj Court, police to seek remand

Gangster Atiq Ahmed's shooters will be presented before the CGM court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday where the Special Investigation Team has filed an application in the court seeking remand for questioning for all three accused.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 09:23 IST
Atiq Ahmed's shooters to be presented before Prayagraj Court, police to seek remand
Arun Maurya, Sunny, and Lavlesh Tiwari, who were arrested for killing Atiq Ahmed and his brother (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gangster Atiq Ahmed's shooters will be presented before the CGM court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday where the Special Investigation Team has filed an application in the court seeking remand for questioning for all three accused. The police have sought their custody by filing an application with the Chief Magistrate and have asked for 14 days of custodial remand.

Security was increased while taking them to the court due to the incident which occurred on April 15 night when Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed in police presence while being taken for medical checkup. The media is being kept away from the accused.

Earlier, the three assailants were shifted from Prayagraj's Naini Central Jail to the Pratapgarh district jail on Monday. "All three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari, are under threat of attack behind bars, owing to which they have been shifted to a high-security cell and are kept under CCTV surveillance," official sources said.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by men posing as press persons on Saturday night while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after they were shot at nearly point-blank range. The three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the district court on April 16.

On April 16, the last rites of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf took place at a family graveyard in the Kasari Masari area of Prayagraj. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023