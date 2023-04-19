Driver injured, 2 workers feared trapped after goods train collides in MP's Shahdol
The driver has been injured and two workers are feared trapped after two goods trains collided with each other near Singhpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.
ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 09:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 09:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The driver has been injured and two workers are feared trapped after two goods trains collided with each other near Singhpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said. The engines of the trains caught fire after the collision.
All trains on the Bilaspur-Katni route were affected, the officials said. Rescue operations are currently underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shahdol
- Bilaspur-Katni
- Singhpur
- Madhya
Advertisement