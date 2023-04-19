Russia accuses Ukraine, UN of sabotaging grain deal

Ukraine and the United Nations are causing difficulties with inspections of ships moving grain from Ukrainian ports and the registration of new vessels, the RIA news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday.

Ukraine said this week the grain deal was at risk of being shut down, although Moscow said on Tuesday inspections of ships under the agreement had resumed after a brief pause.

