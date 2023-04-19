J-K: Ali Mohammad's wooden kitchen items in demand as people ditch aluminium utensils for health benefits

Ali Mohammad, a skilled craftsman from central Kashmir's Budgam district has been gaining popularity for his unique wooden kitchen utensils. His creations, including glass, kettle, samovar, and eating bowls, have not only caught the attention of locals but also foreigners who value the health benefits of using wooden items over aluminium utensils.

According to Ali Mohammad, the idea of making wooden kitchen items came to him when a hakeem (traditional healer) approached him for a wooden glass for a patient. Intrigued by the concept, Ali Mohammad delved deeper into the craft, and his interest grew as he learned more about the health benefits of using wooden utensils.

"I realized that aluminium utensils can have adverse effects on health, whereas wooden utensils are safer and more eco-friendly. I decided to explore this craft further and started creating wooden kitchen items," shared Ali Mohammad. Ali Mohammad's creations have gained popularity among locals who are increasingly looking for healthier options in their daily lives.

He has also received inquiries and orders from foreigners who appreciate the unique craftsmanship and health-friendly aspects of his wooden creations. One of Ali Mohammad's customers, Rukhsana Rehmat expressed her satisfaction with his wooden glass.

"I have been using Ali Mohammad's wooden glass for a while now, and I can feel the difference. It's not only aesthetically pleasing but also has a natural warmth and texture that adds to the overall experience of using it." Ali Mohammad's wooden kitchen items are not only functional but also visually appealing, showcasing his craftsmanship and attention to detail.

He carefully selects the type of wood and uses traditional techniques to craft each item with precision and care. "I take pride in creating these wooden kitchen utensils. It's not just a job for me, but a passion. I believe in promoting a healthier lifestyle and preserving our traditional crafts," said Ali Mohammad.

Apart from the health benefits, Ali Mohammad's wooden creations also contribute to sustainable living. Unlike aluminium utensils, which can harm the environment during production and disposal, wooden utensils are biodegradable and eco-friendly.

Ali Mohammad's creations have been well-received in the local community, and he hopes to continue promoting the use of wooden kitchen utensils among more people. "I am grateful for the support and appreciation I have received so far. My goal is to create awareness about the health and environmental benefits of using wooden utensils and inspire others to make the switch," Ali Mohammad added.

With his unique creations and dedication to promoting a healthier lifestyle, Ali Mohammad's wooden kitchen items have become a popular choice for those seeking a healthier and more sustainable option for their kitchen utensils. His craftsmanship and passion for promoting traditional crafts have earned him recognition and appreciation from locals and foreigners alike. (ANI)

