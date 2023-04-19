Russian defence minister inspects new strategic missile systems -TASS

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected newly installed silo-based "Yars" strategic missile systems in the Kaluga region south of Moscow, his ministry said on Wednesday, according to state-owned news agency TASS.

The ministry said earlier on Wednesday that eight Russian long-range bombers had flown over neutral waters in the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan as Russia's navy stages exercises in the Pacific.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)