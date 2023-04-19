Left Menu

Russian defence minister inspects new strategic missile systems -TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-04-2023 16:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 16:24 IST
Russian defence minister inspects new strategic missile systems -TASS
Sergei Shoigu Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected newly installed silo-based "Yars" strategic missile systems in the Kaluga region south of Moscow, his ministry said on Wednesday, according to state-owned news agency TASS.

The ministry said earlier on Wednesday that eight Russian long-range bombers had flown over neutral waters in the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan as Russia's navy stages exercises in the Pacific.

