"We are not asking for votes on basis of caste," Congress' Siddaramaiah after filing nomination for K'taka polls

Shortly after filing his nominations, Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that his party is Secular and is not seeking votes on the basis of caste. The former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah filed his nomination from the Varuna Assembly constituency for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

"Congress is a secular party. We are not asking for votes on the basis of caste. We expect the votes from all communities, including Linagayts, Vokkaligas and other communities," Siddaramaiah told reporters. His remarks came in the wake of Karnataka Chief Minsiter Basasavaraj Bommai on Tuesday alleging that Congress is applying a divide-and-rule policy for Lingayats and Veerashaivas.

"The party will decide," the Congress leader said when he was asked who will become the Chief Minister. Various other leaders across parties will file the nomination including Jagadish Shettar from the Hubli-Dharwad-Central Assembly constituency, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from Shiggaon, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra from Shikaripura. BJP candidate Bhaskar Rao filed his nomination from the Chamarajpet constituency. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has already filed his nomination from the Kanakapura constituency in the Ramanagara district.

The last date for filing nominations is April 20. Earlier on April 7, Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) Siddaramaiah said that the upcoming elections in the poll-bound state are going to be his last electoral battle and he will retire from politics.

"I am contesting from Varuna assembly constituency as my native village comes under this constituency. This is going to be my last election. I will retire from electoral politics," Siddaramaiah had told ANI. The Congress leader further added that he will still be in active politics but after this election, he won't accept any posts which will be in Delhi.

The process of nominations has picked up momentum in Karnataka with senior leaders from various parties filing their papers. Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

