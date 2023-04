BRIEF-Fairfax Financial To Acquire Additional 46.32% Interest In Gulf Insurance Group From Kipco

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd : * FAIRFAX FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL 46.32% INTEREST IN GULF INSURANCE GROUP FROM KIPCO

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD: FAIRFAX'S EQUITY INTEREST IN GIG WILL INCREASE FROM 43.69% TO 90.01% * FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD - PROPOSED DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $860 MILLION

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD - FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, FAIRFAX'S EQUITY INTEREST IN GIG WILL INCREASE FROM 43.69% TO 90.01% * FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD - PROPOSED DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.53 PER SHARE

* FAIRFAX FINANCIAL: PURCHASE PRICE PAYABLE TO KIPCO SELLERS IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION WILL BE PAID BY FAIRFAX IN FULL IN KUWAITI DINAR ON CLOSING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)