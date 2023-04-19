Left Menu

We will establish a drug-free India by 2047: Amit Shah

Amit Shah made the announcement at the inaugural event of the first National Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of states and Union Territories here in the national capital.

Terming the drug menace a major issue across the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced to make a "drug-free India" by 2047, seeking a "Team India" and "whole of government approach" in the fight against the menace. Shah made the announcement at the inaugural event of the first National Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of states and Union Territories here in the national capital.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to eradicating the menace of drugs. We will establish a drug-free India by 2047," Shah said while addressing the event. Shah called for a "whole of government and team India approach infight against the drug menace keeping aside political differences.

"Keeping aside our political differences all the state governments and agencies need to come together to fight against the drug menace, Shah further said, " said Shah, adding "We will have to adopt top to bottom and bottom-to-top approach during the investigation of drug trafficking cases." The Home Minister clarified, saying "I want to tell you today that we are at such a juncture that we can win the battle against the drug menace".

"Those who consume drugs are the victims and those who sell them are the culprits. Strict action should be taken against such people," the Home Minister further added. He also said that the fight against the drug menace is an international fight and it is not as easy but he assured that "we will establish a new India by 2047". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

