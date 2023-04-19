AP CM lays foundation stone for Rs 4,362 cr Mulapeta Port

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 4,362 crore Mulapeta greenfield port in Srikakulam district, which is expected to be completed within two years.

Besides the port, the CM has also laid the foundation stones for a Rs 360-crore fishing harbour at Budagatlapalem, Rs 176-crore lift irrigation project from Gotta barrage to Hira Mandalam reservoir and taking forward the Rs 300-crore Mahendratanaya offshore reservoir project works.

Being built in an area of 1,250 acres with an annual capacity of 23.5 million tonnes, the Mulapeta Port will have four loading and unloading berths to handle exports and imports of coal, multi-purpose containers and general cargo.

“I am proud to say that these four projects will change the face of Srikakulam district in the coming days,” said Reddy addressing a public meeting at Naupada village, and added that the district alone is endowed with 193-km long coastline out of the state’s 974-km coastline.

He noted that over the decades, neither a port nor a fishing harbour or a fish landing centre was built in this district, which had the potential to become another Chennai or Mumbai.

Mulapeta Port has the potential to employ 35,000 people directly and indirectly, including creating several other ancillary jobs.

Also, the Rs 15 crore Manchineellapeta fish landing centre would be upgraded into a fishing harbour soon, to encouraging deep sea fishing to prevent migration of fishermen to other parts of the country, he said.

Reddy announced that the foundation stones for Bhogapuram airport and Adani Data Centre would be laid on May 3 among others.

While the works for the much-awaited Uddhanam Kidney Research Centre have reached the final stage, the Rs 700-crore safe drinking water project to supply purified water to Uddhanam area from Hiramandalam reservoir would be ready in the next few months to permanently solve the kidney ailments recurrence in this region, he added.

