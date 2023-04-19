Left Menu

AP CM lays foundation stone for Rs 4,362 cr Mulapeta Port

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 19-04-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 17:17 IST
AP CM lays foundation stone for Rs 4,362 cr Mulapeta Port
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 4,362 crore Mulapeta greenfield port in Srikakulam district, which is expected to be completed within two years.

Besides the port, the CM has also laid the foundation stones for a Rs 360-crore fishing harbour at Budagatlapalem, Rs 176-crore lift irrigation project from Gotta barrage to Hira Mandalam reservoir and taking forward the Rs 300-crore Mahendratanaya offshore reservoir project works.

Being built in an area of 1,250 acres with an annual capacity of 23.5 million tonnes, the Mulapeta Port will have four loading and unloading berths to handle exports and imports of coal, multi-purpose containers and general cargo.

“I am proud to say that these four projects will change the face of Srikakulam district in the coming days,” said Reddy addressing a public meeting at Naupada village, and added that the district alone is endowed with 193-km long coastline out of the state’s 974-km coastline.

He noted that over the decades, neither a port nor a fishing harbour or a fish landing centre was built in this district, which had the potential to become another Chennai or Mumbai.

Mulapeta Port has the potential to employ 35,000 people directly and indirectly, including creating several other ancillary jobs.

Also, the Rs 15 crore Manchineellapeta fish landing centre would be upgraded into a fishing harbour soon, to encouraging deep sea fishing to prevent migration of fishermen to other parts of the country, he said.

Reddy announced that the foundation stones for Bhogapuram airport and Adani Data Centre would be laid on May 3 among others.

While the works for the much-awaited Uddhanam Kidney Research Centre have reached the final stage, the Rs 700-crore safe drinking water project to supply purified water to Uddhanam area from Hiramandalam reservoir would be ready in the next few months to permanently solve the kidney ailments recurrence in this region, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023