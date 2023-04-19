Maha: Street vendor killed, pedestrian hurt as ambulance hits them
A 59-year-old street vendor was killed and a pedestrian was injured after a speeding ambulance hit them in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. Police have arrested the 21-year-old driver of the ambulance for rash and negligent driving. The injured duo was rushed to the government hospital where doctors declared the 59-year-old vendor dead.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 17:18 IST
A 59-year-old street vendor was killed and a pedestrian was injured after a speeding ambulance hit them in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. Police have arrested the 21-year-old driver of the ambulance for rash and negligent driving. The incident occurred in Sakardara area on Tuesday evening when the ambulance was shifting a body. The injured duo was rushed to the government hospital where doctors declared the 59-year-old vendor dead.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
