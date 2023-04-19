Left Menu

Rajnath Singh practises shots on small arms firing simulator at Army Commanders meet

During his visit to an exhibition organised on the sidelines of the Army Commanders' Conference, he saw the niche technology and innovation displayed by the Army. Rajnath Singh took aim and practised shots on the simulator developed in-house by the Simulator Development Division of the Indian Army.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 17:49 IST
Rajnath Singh practises shots on small arms firing simulator at Army Commanders meet
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday practised firing on small arms firing simulator at the Army Commanders conference in Delhi. Army Commanders' Conference (ACC) is an apex-level biannual event which is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

During his visit to an exhibition organised on the sidelines of the Army Commanders' Conference, he saw the niche technology and innovation displayed by the Army. Rajnath Singh took aim and practised shots on the simulator developed in-house by the Simulator Development Division of the Indian Army. Defence Minister was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and other senior Army officers.

Defence Minister was briefed on the latest equipment the Army is using for training purposes and other technologies that have already been deployed on borders. The simulator is the latest addition to the technological advancement measures initiated to equip the armed forces with modern weaponry and training mechanisms. The Simulator meets the rigorous standards of the Army.

It has been informed that Infantry Weapon Training Simulator with Untethered Recoil Kits is a computer-based Small Arms Firing Simulator to train, monitor and evaluate multiple trainees simultaneously by a single instructor on the pistol, carbine sub-machine gun, assault rifles and light machine guns. The simulator is equipped with features like it incorporates multi-disciplinary technology to project near-realistic virtual 3D terrains, tactical targets, moving targets and AI-reactive human models on a large screen.

Further, it was also informed that the simulator facilitates the conduct of basic squad post-training of soldiers and simulates all range course exercises for firing upto a range of 400m. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023