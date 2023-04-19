Karnataka: BJP youth leader Praveen Kammar stabbed to death in Dharwad, four held

A Bharatiya Janata Party youth leader was stabbed to death at Kotur village on Tuesday night, said Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order. The deceased has been identified as Praveen Kammar, said ADGP Kumar.

According to the police, Praveen was stabbed at around 1 AM on Tuesday night at Kotur village and was shifted to Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Medical College, Dharwad. Praveen succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours of Wednesday. ADGP Alok tweeted, "It's a dastardly act. Praveen was stabbed around 1 AM last night at Kotur village of Dharwad District and was shifted to SDM Medical College Dharwad. He succumbed to injuries at 5 am this morning."

Informing about the investigation, ADGP Kumar said that four persons including the one who stabbed the deceased have been arrested. "Four accused persons including the person who actually stabbed have been arrested," tweeted Alok Kumar ADGP.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

