Romania to seal and monitor Ukraine grain in transit -ministry

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 18:43 IST
Romania will seal and monitor Ukrainian grain cargoes transiting the country and conduct quality controls on food products at border checkpoints, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, while stopping short of banning imports.

On Wednesday, Bulgaria joined Poland, Hungary and Slovakia in temporarily banning Ukrainian grain imports as central and eastern European states come under domestic pressure to shield local farmers.

In Romania, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea held talks over video link with his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Solsky and asked him to "quickly identify solutions to restrict grain and oilseeds exports to Romania". The two will meet in Bucharest on Friday.

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

